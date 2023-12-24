An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Gen. Paul J. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, discusses the impact of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, or TAPS, during the Grand Banquet at the 23rd TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp in Arlington, Va., May 27, 2017. TAPS brings surviving family members together over the Memorial Day weekend for seminars, workshops, and activities that support and honor their sacrifice. DoD photo by Army Sgt. James K. McCann

TAPS Banquet

Gen. Paul J. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, discusses the impact of the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, or TAPS, during the Grand Banquet at the 23rd TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp in Arlington, Va., May 27, 2017. TAPS brings surviving family members together over the Memorial Day weekend for seminars, workshops, and activities that support and honor their sacrifice. DoD photo by Army Sgt. James K. McCann

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.5 MB)
  • Photo By: Sgt. James K. McCann VIRIN: 170527-D-SW162-1139A.JPG
Photo Gallery