Tearful Embrace

Ms. Bonnie Carroll, TAPS President and Founder, left, and Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, embrace the mother and father of U.S. Navy Electronics Technician 1st Class Ronald Hemenway after the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors Grand Banquet at the 23rd TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar and Good Grief Camp in Arlington, Va., May 27, 2017. Hemenway died at the Pentagon during the 9/11 terrorist attacks. DoD Photo by Army Sgt. James K. McCann