Jungle School

Army Spc. Jake Burley maneuvers through a river at the Jungle Warfare School during United Accord 2017 at Achiase military base, Akim Oda, Ghana, May 26, 2017. Burley is assigned to 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 1st, Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division. Army photo by Sgt. Brian Chaney