Umbrella Protection

A Navy EA-6B Prowler refuels from an Air Force KC-10 Extender from the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron during a Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve mission over an undisclosed location, March 20, 2017. The EA-6B provides an umbrella of protection for strike aircraft, ground troops and ships by jamming enemy radar, electronic data links and communications. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua A. Hoskins