An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Army Capt. Andrew Wolfe issues orders to his unit during a combined arms assault exercise at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., May 30, 2017. Wolfe is assigned to the Kansas Army National Guard’s Company C, 2nd Battalion, 137th Infantry Regiment. The Kansas unit is part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Hamann

Assault Orders

Army Capt. Andrew Wolfe issues orders to his unit during a combined arms assault exercise at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., May 30, 2017. Wolfe is assigned to the Kansas Army National Guard’s Company C, 2nd Battalion, 137th Infantry Regiment. The Kansas unit is part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Hamann

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.36 MB)
  • Photo By: Staff Sgt. Shane Hamann VIRIN: 170530-Z-MX357-173C.JPG
Photo Gallery