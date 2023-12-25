Assault Orders

Army Capt. Andrew Wolfe issues orders to his unit during a combined arms assault exercise at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., May 30, 2017. Wolfe is assigned to the Kansas Army National Guard’s Company C, 2nd Battalion, 137th Infantry Regiment. The Kansas unit is part of the 155th Armored Brigade Combat Team, Mississippi Army National Guard. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shane Hamann