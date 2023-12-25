An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marines and Canadian soldiers search for simulated enemy targets at night in Wainwright, Alberta, Canada, May 26, 2017, during exercise Maple Resolve 2017. Maple Resolve is an annual, three-week simulated war hosted by the Canadian Army that brings together troops from multiple nations to share tactics while strengthening military ties. The Marines are assigned to the 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gabrielle Quire

Target Search

Marines and Canadian soldiers search for simulated enemy targets at night in Wainwright, Alberta, Canada, May 26, 2017, during exercise Maple Resolve 2017. Maple Resolve is an annual, three-week simulated war hosted by the Canadian Army that brings together troops from multiple nations to share tactics while strengthening military ties. The Marines are assigned to the 3rd Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Gabrielle Quire

  • Download Image: Full Size (3.74 MB)
  • Photo By: Cpl. Gabrielle Quire VIRIN: 170526-M-HX324-006C.JPG
Photo Gallery