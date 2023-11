Defensive Position

As seen through a night-vision device, Marines Corps Lance Cpl. Alexander Villavicencio-Lenes provides security in the defensive position during training at Camp Mujuk, South Korea, May 30, 2017. Villavicencio-Lenes is a rifleman with India Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Caleb T. Maher