An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam after receiving an award at the Istana, Singapore, June 2, 2017. Dunford is in Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, an Asia-focused defense summit. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro

Singapore Ceremony

Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with Singapore President Tony Tan Keng Yam after receiving an award at the Istana, Singapore, June 2, 2017. Dunford is in Singapore to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue, an Asia-focused defense summit. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.8 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro VIRIN: 170602-D-HG842-005.JPG
Photo Gallery