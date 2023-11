Ciro's Attack

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jose Ruiz maintains control of Ciro, a military working dog, as the dog attacks Cpl. Matthew Byrd, who is playing the role of an aggressor during training at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, May 30, 2017. Ruiz and Byrd are both dog handlers. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Allison Lotz