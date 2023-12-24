An official website of the United States Government 
Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Lovelace prepares to shoot a target with a .50-caliber machine gun during a gunnery exercise with the Royal Thai Navy in the Gulf of Thailand, June 3, 2017, as part of Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Thailand. The annual exercise seeks to strengthen relationships and enhance force readiness. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Deven Leigh Ellis

Gunnery Aim

  • Download Image: Full Size (0.87 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 3rd Class Deven Ellis VIRIN: 170603-N-PD309-946C.JPG
