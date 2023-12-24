An official website of the United States Government 
The guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin receives a pallet of supplies from the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock during an underway replenishment in the Sea of Japan, May 26, 2017. The Mustin is on patrol supporting security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class William Collins III

Sea Shipment

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.55 MB)
  • Photo By: Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class William Collins III VIRIN: 170526-N-VG727-422C.JPG
