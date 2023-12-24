An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West-Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, participates in a cattle drive with San Diego County Fair personnel in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, June 3, 2017. The cattle drive commemorated the district's 150th anniversary and promoted the fair. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brooke Woods

Urban Cowboys

Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Kevin J. Killea, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West-Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, participates in a cattle drive with San Diego County Fair personnel in San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, June 3, 2017. The cattle drive commemorated the district's 150th anniversary and promoted the fair. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brooke Woods

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.47 MB)
  • Photo By: Lance Cpl. Brooke C Woods VIRIN: 170603-M-OQ594-105C.JPG
Photo Gallery