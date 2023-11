Accord Orders

Army 1st Sgt. Ryan Jeffers, left, and Army Lt. Lane Lawson await orders while participating in Exercise United Accord 2017 at Bundase Training Camp in Bundase, Ghana, May 27, 2017. Jeffers and Lawson are assigned to the 101st Airborne Infantry Division’s 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team. Army photo by Pfc. Joseph Friend