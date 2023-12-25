An official website of the United States Government 
Marine Corps recruits Kyle Turner and Michelle Sajous post security during basic training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island, S.C.. June 6, 2017. The training teaches the importance of teamwork, working under stress and performing while using small-unit leadership. Turner and Sajous are assigned to Recruit Training Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Richard Currier

