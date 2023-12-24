An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Solders conduct slingload and air assault training with M777A2 howitzers during Saber Strike 2017 at the Bemowo Piskie training area near Orzysz, Poland, June 7, 2017. Saber Strike is an annual U.S. Army Europe-led multinational combined forces exercise aimed at enhancing the NATO alliance throughout the Baltic region and Poland. Army photo by Spc. Stefan English

Saber Sling

Photo Gallery