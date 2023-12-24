Saber Sling

Solders conduct slingload and air assault training with M777A2 howitzers during Saber Strike 2017 at the Bemowo Piskie training area near Orzysz, Poland, June 7, 2017. Saber Strike is an annual U.S. Army Europe-led multinational combined forces exercise aimed at enhancing the NATO alliance throughout the Baltic region and Poland. Army photo by Spc. Stefan English