An Air Force pilot signals to a boom operator while receiving fuel from a KC-135R Stratotanker during the Baltic Operations exercise over Latvia, June 7, 2017. The exercise aims to strengthen combined response capabilities and demonstrate resolve among allied and partner nations' forces to ensure stability in, and if necessary defend, the Baltic Sea region. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder

  • Download Image: Full Size (2.56 MB)
  • Photo By: Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder VIRIN: 170607-F-RH756-319C.JPG
