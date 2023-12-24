'Turbo' Tent

Airmen put up a tent at Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Mich., June 7, 2017, during exercise Turbo Distribution 17-2. The U.S. Transportation Command exercise aims to assess the Joint Task Force Port Opening's ability to deliver and distribute cargo during humanitarian and disaster relief operations. The airmen are assigned to the 821st Contingency Response Group. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gracie I. Lee