Chinook Dive

An Airman jumps out of a CH-47 Chinook during a Red Flag-Alaska 17-2 training mission at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, June 7, 2017. Red Flag-Alaska provides an optimal training environment to focus on improving ground, space, and cyberspace combat readiness and interoperability of U.S. and international forces. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Paul Labbe