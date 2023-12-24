Target Marker

Air Force Staff Sgt. Brandon Cook marks targets with a laser marker system at Eielson Air Base, Alaska, June 13, 2017, during Red Flag-Alaska 17-2, an exercise focused on improving ground, space and cyberspace combat readiness and interoperability for U.S. and international forces. Cook is tactical air control party member assigned to the 116th Air Support Operations Squadron. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Douglas Ellis