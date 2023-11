Falcon Flock

A KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, right, fuels an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the Thunderbirds, while the Thunderbirds fly to Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 12, 2017. The Thunderbirds, the Air Force’s air demonstration squadron, are based at Nellis. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Boitz