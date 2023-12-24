An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force Capt. Cody Jordan, left, and Master Sgt. Jacob Wavrin performs pre-flight inspections on a KC-135R Stratotanker during Baltic Operations 2017 at Powidz Air Base, Poland, June 12, 2017. Jordan is a pilot assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron. Wavrin is a crew chief assigned to the 459th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. The exercise is designed to enhance flexibility and interoperability, and to strengthen combined response capabilities, as well as demonstrate resolve among allied and partner nations' forces to ensure stability in, and if necessary defend, the Baltic Sea region. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder

Aircraft Inspection

Air Force Capt. Cody Jordan, left, and Master Sgt. Jacob Wavrin performs pre-flight inspections on a KC-135R Stratotanker during Baltic Operations 2017 at Powidz Air Base, Poland, June 12, 2017. Jordan is a pilot assigned to the 351st Air Refueling Squadron. Wavrin is a crew chief assigned to the 459th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. The exercise is designed to enhance flexibility and interoperability, and to strengthen combined response capabilities, as well as demonstrate resolve among allied and partner nations' forces to ensure stability in, and if necessary defend, the Baltic Sea region. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.57 MB)
  • Photo By: Staff Sgt. Jonathan Snyder VIRIN: 170612-F-RH756-037A.JPG
Photo Gallery