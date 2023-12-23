Star Power

The traditional Polynesian double-hulled voyaging canoe Hokule‘a returns to Honolulu, June 17, 2017, from a 36-month tour around the world. The Hokuleʻa sailed more than 40,000 nautical miles using only star navigation to spread the message of Malama Honua, or caring for the Earth, to 85 ports and 26 nations. Navy Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gabrielle Joyner