Deputy Defense Secretary Bob Work makes remarks at the Presidential Rank Awards ceremony at the Pentagon, June 21, 2017. The awards were presented to senior career employees with a sustained record of exceptional professional, technical, and or scientific achievement recognized on a national or international level.