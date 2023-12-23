Pistol Passel Sailors participate in an M9 service pistol qualification aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea in the Mediterranean Sea, June 16, 2017. The ship is operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility, supporting U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Ian Crimmins SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.22 MB) Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Ian Crimmins VIRIN: 170616-N-MG079-293C.JPG Photo Gallery