An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Will Bunch rappels from an MV-22B Osprey onto the port aircraft elevator of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard in the Coral Sea, June 26, 2017. The Richard is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom

Rappelling Line

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Will Bunch rappels from an MV-22B Osprey onto the port aircraft elevator of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard in the Coral Sea, June 26, 2017. The Richard is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom

  • Download Image: Full Size (1.81 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom VIRIN: 170626-N-NB544-133C.JPG
Photo Gallery