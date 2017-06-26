Rappelling Line

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Will Bunch rappels from an MV-22B Osprey onto the port aircraft elevator of the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard in the Coral Sea, June 26, 2017. The Richard is operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to enhance partnerships and be a ready-response force for any type of contingency. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Carlstrom