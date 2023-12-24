Refueling Responsibility

An Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon receives fuel from a 340th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker during a flight to support Operation Inherent Resolve over an undisclosed location, June 20, 2017. The unit delivers fuel to U.S. and coalition forces, enabling a 24/7 presence in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Trevor T. McBride