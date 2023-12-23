An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force Senior Airman Michael Curley descends from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during New Jersey Task Force 1 joint training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 28, 2017. The task force, which provides advanced technical search and rescue capabilities, includes New Jersey National Guard soldiers and airmen, as well as civilians. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht

Black Hawk Hoist

Air Force Senior Airman Michael Curley descends from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter during New Jersey Task Force 1 joint training at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 28, 2017. The task force, which provides advanced technical search and rescue capabilities, includes New Jersey National Guard soldiers and airmen, as well as civilians. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht

  • Download Image: Full Size (2.86 MB)
  • Photo By: Master Sgt. Matt Hecht VIRIN: 170628-Z-NI803-0428C.JPG
Photo Gallery