Assembly Arc An Airman completes a missile assembly on an F-16 Fighting Falcon during a load crew competition at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., June 30, 2017. The airman is assigned to the 57th Maintenance Group. Multiple squadrons participated in the competition, which tested participants' speed and accuracy in loading munitions onto aircraft. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver Photo By: Airman 1st Class Andrew D. Sarver VIRIN: 170630-F-JV039-275Y.JPG