Smiling Salute

Navy Capt. Lex Walker spends time with a resident of Khanh Hoa Center for Social Protection in Nha Trang, Vietnam, July 6, 2017, during Naval Engagement Activity Vietnam 2017. Walker is commodore of Destroyer Squadron 7. The engagement provides an opportunity for U.S. and Vietnamese sailors to enhance mutual capabilities and strengthen partnerships with the community. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Fulton