Super Hornet Launch

Navy Lts. Miranda Krasselt and Chris Williams signal for the launch of an F/A-18F Super Hornet on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the Pacific Ocean, July 4, 2017. The Ronald Reagan is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to support security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kenneth Abbate