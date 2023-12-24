Silver Star Medal Citation

The family of Marine Cpl. Albert Gettings receive the Silver Star Medal citation from Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at the National Marine Corps Museum in Quantica, Va., July 7, 2017. Marine Cpl. Albert Gettings died of wounds sustained due to enemy small-arms fire while conducting combat operations in Fallujah, Iraq in 2006. Dept. of Defense photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro