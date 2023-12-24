Champions Celebration

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, applauds Ultimate Champion Medal recipients, from left, Air Force Senior Airman Jamie Biviano, gold, Air Force Capt. Austin Williamson, silver, and Marine Corps Staff. Sgt. John Stanz, bronze, during the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Chicago, July 8, 2017. DoD photo by EJ Hersom