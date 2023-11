Bridge Balancers

Marine Corps Cpl. Bryan Hernandezrodriguez and fellow Marines travel across a rope bridge during an endurance course at the Jungle Warfare Training Center at Camp Gonsalves in Okinawa, Japan, July 7, 2017. Hernandezrodriguez is a rifleman assigned to Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Aaron S. Patterson