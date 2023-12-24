An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Marines practice room clearing techniques during visit, board, search and seizure training aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in the Coral Sea, July 6, 2017, during Talisman Saber 17. Talisman Saber is a biennial U.S.-Australia exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen the nations’ alliance. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Sykes

'Talisman' Training

Marines practice room clearing techniques during visit, board, search and seizure training aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in the Coral Sea, July 6, 2017, during Talisman Saber 17. Talisman Saber is a biennial U.S.-Australia exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen the nations’ alliance. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Sykes

  • Download Image: Full Size (1 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 3rd Class William Sykes VIRIN: 170706-N-XK809-149Y.JPG
Photo Gallery