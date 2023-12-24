'Talisman' Training

Marines practice room clearing techniques during visit, board, search and seizure training aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in the Coral Sea, July 6, 2017, during Talisman Saber 17. Talisman Saber is a biennial U.S.-Australia exercise designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen the nations’ alliance. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class William Sykes