Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor inspects an E-2C Hawkeye early warning and attack aircraft aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Mediterranean Sea, July 8, 2017. The ship and its carrier strike group are conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility to support U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Gaither

Eyeing a Hawkeye

  • Download Image: Full Size (3.07 MB)
  • Photo By: Petty Officer 3rd Class Daniel Gaither VIRIN: 170708-N-OX430-155Y.JPG
