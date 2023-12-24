An official website of the United States Government 
An Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter receives fuel from an HC-130P/N King aircraft while traveling to assist in a rescue mission approximately 500 nautical miles off the east coast of southern Florida, July 7, 2017. About 80 airmen and four aircraft assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing assisted in the mission to rescue two German citizens whose vessel caught fire. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark Borosch

Rescue Mission Refuel

