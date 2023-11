Eiffel Tower Flyby

The Thunderbirds, the Air Force’s air demonstration squadron, fly by the Eiffel Tower in Paris, July 11, 2017, during a practice for the upcoming Bastille Day celebration in the city. The Thunderbirds’ F-16s are among than 90 aircraft that will participate in the July 14 festivities. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Boitz