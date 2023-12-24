An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks to service members and veterans on the eve of Bastille Day in Paris, July 13, 2017. The U.S. will lead the Bastille Day parade this year to commemorate the centennial of the U.S. entry into World War I, as well as the long-standing partnership between France and the United States. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro

Paris Remarks

