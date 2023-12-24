Bastille Day U.S. service members march in the Bastille Day parade in Paris, July 14, 2017, as smoke trails billow overhead from a flyover conducted by French Alpha jets. U.S. troops led the parade in a historic first, to commemorate the centennial of America’s entry into World War I and its long-standing partnership with France. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Michael McNabb SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.41 MB) Photo By: Chief Petty Officer Michael McNabb VIRIN: 170714-N-AC979-294Y.JPG Photo Gallery