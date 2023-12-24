An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

The crew of the Navy's newest Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, USS John Finn, brings the ship to life during its commissioning ceremony at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, July 15, 2017. The vessel is named for Navy Lt. John W. Finn, the first Medal of Honor recipient of World War II. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aiyana Paschal

Finn Commissioning

