Raptor Refueling

An Air Force F-22 Raptor receives fuel from a KC-10 Extender over the Atlantic Ocean, July 15, 2017. The F-22 is based at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.; the K-10 is based at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Mark C. Olsen