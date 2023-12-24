An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier applies face paint to prepare for a live-fire training event as part of exercise Saber Guardian 17 in Koren, Bulgaria, July 15, 2017. Saber Guardian is a U.S. Army Europe-led, multinational exercise that spans across Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania with more than 25,000 participating troops from 22 allied and partner nations. Army photo by Spc. Winterlyn Patterson

Paint Prep

