Underway Operation

Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Christina Sizemore, left, and Lt. Cmdr. Krista Puttler, a ship’s surgeon, perform surgery aboard the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Mediterranean Sea, July 11, 2017. The ship and its carrier strike group are conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joe Boggio