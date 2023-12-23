Observation Post

Army Sgt. Anthony Coppola guards an observation post at Shoalwater Bay, Queensland, Australia, July 14, 2017, during exercise Talisman Saber with Australian and New Zealand forces. Coppola is an assistant team leader assigned to the New York Army National Guard's 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment. He wore a mix of Australian and American uniform items because of the unit's role as an opposing force. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alexander Rector