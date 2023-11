A Dog's Purpose

Marine Corps Cpl. Courtney Zielinski, dog handler, controls her Military Working Dog Dundee while training at Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, July 14, 2017. Zielinski is assigned to the Provost Marshal's Office, K9 section, Marine Corps Base, Camp Smedley D. Butler. U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rebecca L. Floto