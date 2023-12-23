Singload Training

Soldiers use a Boeing CH-47 Chinook helicopter to slingload an M777 howitzer during air assault training at Fort Campbell, Ky., July 19, 2017. The soldiers are assigned to Company B, 6th Battalion, 101st Aviation Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, and the 101st Airborne Division Artillery's 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment. Army photo by Sgt. Marcus Floyd