Coral Sea Humvee

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Sirus Woodard directs a Humvee onto a landing craft utility from the USS Ashland as part of an amphibious assault during Talisman Saber 17 in the Coral Sea, July 19, 2017. The exercise off Australia's coast focuses on strengthening the U.S.-Australia alliance. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Clay