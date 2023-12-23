Ceremonial Reflection

Members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency conclude a repatriation ceremony in Kiribati, July 25, 2017, for service members missing from the battle of Tarawa. History Flight Inc., an agency strategic partner, evacuated the remains for at least 17 service members. The agency's mission is to provide the fullest possible accounting for U.S. missing personnel to their families and the nation. DoD photo by Bill Dasher