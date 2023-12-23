Rope Toss

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Mason J. Blankenship tosses a rope from one assault amphibious vehicle to another during water recovery training off the coast of Freshwater Beach at the Shoalwater Bay training area in Australia, July 22, 2017, as part of Exercise Talisman Saber 17. Talisman Saber is a biennial exercise designed to improve interoperability between Australian and U.S. forces. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Amaia Unanue