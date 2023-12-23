An official website of the United States Government 
Soldiers conduct tactical combat casualty care during a live-fire exercise as part of Exercise Rock Knight at Pocek Range in Postojna, Slovenia, July 25, 2017. Exercise Rock Knight is a bilateral training exercise between the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade and the Slovenian Armed Forces focusing on small-unit tactics and enhancing readiness. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara

Combat Care

  • Download Image: Full Size (2.85 MB)
  • Photo By: Davide Dalla Massara VIRIN: 170725-A-DO858-133Y.JPG
